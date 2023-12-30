INCET 2023: Registration for 910 posts ends tomorrow, apply at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy will close the registration process for INCET 2023 on December 31, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official website of Join Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in. The registration process was started on December 18, 2023. INCET 2023: Registration for 910 posts ends tomorrow

Through this recruitment drive a total of 910 posts will be filled which includes Chargeman, Senior Draughtsman and Tradesman Mate.

INCET 2023: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Join Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Click on Join Navy and a new drop down bo will appear where candidates will have to click on Ways to Join.

Move your cursor to Civilians and then on INCET 01/2023 link.

A new page will open where candidates can register themselves.

Once the registration is done candidates can fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates are required to pay a fee of ₹295/- through online mode by using the net banking or by using Visa/ Master/ RuPay Credit/ Debit Card/ UPI. SC/ ST/ PwBDs/ E-servicemen and women candidates are exempted from payment of fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Indian Navy.