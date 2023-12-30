close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / INCET 2023: Registration for 910 posts ends tomorrow, apply at joinindiannavy.gov.in

INCET 2023: Registration for 910 posts ends tomorrow, apply at joinindiannavy.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Dec 30, 2023 05:10 PM IST

INCET 2023 registration for 910 posts ends tomorrow, December 31, 2023. The direct link to apply is given here.

Indian Navy will close the registration process for INCET 2023 on December 31, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official website of Join Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in. The registration process was started on December 18, 2023.

INCET 2023: Registration for 910 posts ends tomorrow
INCET 2023: Registration for 910 posts ends tomorrow

Through this recruitment drive a total of 910 posts will be filled which includes Chargeman, Senior Draughtsman and Tradesman Mate.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Direct link to apply for INCET 2023

INCET 2023: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of Join Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in.
  • Click on Join Navy and a new drop down bo will appear where candidates will have to click on Ways to Join.
  • Move your cursor to Civilians and then on INCET 01/2023 link.
  • A new page will open where candidates can register themselves.
  • Once the registration is done candidates can fill the application form.
  • Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates are required to pay a fee of 295/- through online mode by using the net banking or by using Visa/ Master/ RuPay Credit/ Debit Card/ UPI. SC/ ST/ PwBDs/ E-servicemen and women candidates are exempted from payment of fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Indian Navy.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out