Indian Army Recruitment 2023: Apply for SSC course, 93 posts to offer

Indian Army has invited applications from candidates to apply for Short Service Commission course. Eligible unmarried Male and unmarried Female Engineering Graduates and also from Widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel who died in harness can apply for the course through the official site of Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 93 posts in the organisation. The registration process has started on January 11 and will close on February 9, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

SSC (Tech): 61 men

SSCW (Tech): 32 women

Eligibility Criteria

SSC: Candidates who have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply.

SSCW: Graduation in any discipline for Non Technical and B.E/B.Tech in any engineering stream for Technical.

The age limit for SSC Tech is 20 to 27 years of age and for Widows is maximum of 35 years of age as on October 1, 2023.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of shortlisting of candidates, SSB interview and Stage 2. Candidates who will clear Stage 2 will have to appear for medical examination.

