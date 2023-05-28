Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Registration begins tomorrow

The Indian Navy will start the online registration process for 1,638 Agniveer posts tomorrow, May 29. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their forms up to June 15 on agniveernavy.cdac.in. Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023

To apply for these posts, a candidate must pass Class 12 with Maths+Physics and one of three subjects: Chemistry, Biology and Computer Science from a school affiliated to Boards of School Education recognised by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

Candidates should be born between November 1, 2002 to April 30, 2006.

Candidates will be selected through a two-stage process: computer-based online exam

And ‘Written Examination, PFT and Recruitment Medical Examination’. In the computer-based test, there will be a total of 100 questions carrying 1 mark each.

The exam fee is ₹500 plus GST.

For more information and the application form link, applicants can visit the Indian Navy Agniveer recruitment portal.