Intelligence Bureau (IB) to recruit for 1675 MTS, SA/EXE vacancies, details here

IB Recruitment 2023: Intelligence Bureau (IB) under the Ministry of Home Affairs has invited applications for a total of 1,675 Security Assistant/Executive (SA/EXE) and Multi-Tasking Staff/General (MTS/GEN) vacancies.

Of the total posts, 1,525 are SA/EXE and 150 are MTS/General vacancies.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications on mha.gov.in or ncs.gov.in. The application process will begin on January 28 and end on February 17.

Minimum educational qualification for these posts is Class 10 or Matriculation. The limit of candidates is 18-25 years for MTS and it is 27 years for SA/EXE posts. The cut off date for determining age limit is the last date of application (February 17).

Selection of candidates will be done through a two tier exam. Candidates can refer to the official notification for detailed information.

The examination fee for these posts is ₹50. In addition, there is a recruitment processing charge of ₹450.

Candidates should note that the application process was scheduled to begin on January 21 but as per a notification on the Home Ministry's website, it has been postponed to January 28.