ISRO Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has invited applications for Scientist / Engineer-SD and Scientist / Engineer-SC posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is July 21. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.vssc.gov.in. ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for scientist and engineer posts till July 21

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 61 vacancies of Scientist / Engineer-SD and Scientist / Engineer-SC posts.

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹750. The full application fee will be refunded to female, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Ex-Servicemen (EX-SM), and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PWBD) candidates, provided that they appear in the written test.

Direct link to apply

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.vssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the “VSSC Recruitment Advertisement No: RMT327”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.