JPSC Recruitment 2024: Application window for 170 posts of Forest Range Officer closes today, apply here

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission, JPSC, will be closing the application window for the recruitment of Forest Range Officer on Saturday, August 10. Candidates who wish to apply for the post but still have not submitted their application forms can do so before 5 PM. JPSC Recruitment 2024: Application window for Forest Range Officer posts closes on Saturday, August 10. Apply via direct link.

Candidates must note that the commission will not accept applications beyond the deadline.

Notably, through the recruitment examination, the JPSC aims to fill a total of 170 Forest Range Officer vacancies.

It may be mentioned here that he applications started from July 29, 2024. The last day to pay the application fee is August 11 till 5 PM. The application fee for General/ EBC/ BC/ EWS category candidates is ₹600, whereas SC/ ST category candidates, it is ₹150.

The examination is scheduled to be held on August 18, 2024 from 10 AM to 12 noon.

The examination will be held for a total of 550 marks, divided into two parts – Part A (Compulsory Papers) and Part B (Interview or Oral Test).

Candidates also need to chose one optional subject with two papers.

Meanwhile, before submitting application forms, candidates are required to meet the eligibility criteria prescribed by the commission.

For instance, the age limit to apply for the post is minimum 21 years to maximum 35 years as on August 1, 2024.

Relaxation is available for upper age limit for reserved category candidates.

In terms of educational qualifications, candidates must possess a Bachelor’s degree.

JPSC Recruitment 2024: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website at jpsc.gov.in

Click on the ‘Online Application’ button available on the home page.

Click on the link titled “Click here to apply for Recruitment of Assistant Conservator of Forest and Forest Range Officer, Advt.No.-03/2024 and 04/2024.”

Enter the credentials to register.

Fill the application form and submit the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee.

Download the confirmation page and keep a printed copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can visit the official website for more information.