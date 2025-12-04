KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025: Last date today to apply for 14967 teaching, non-teaching posts, direct link here

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, KVS and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS will close the registration process for Teaching, Non Teaching posts on December 4, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can find the direct link on the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in and KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 14967 posts in the organisation.

KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025: How to register

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of KVS or NVS.

2. Click on the teaching, non teaching posts registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

The selection process will comprise of two tier examination followed by Interview for these posts- KVS, Assistant Commissioner, Principal, Vice-Principal, PGT, TGT including Librarian, PRT, Administrative Officer, Finance Officer, Assistant Engineer and Junior Translator. The merit list will be prepared by giving weightage of 85% and 15% to the marks obtained by candidates in Tier-2 and Interview respectively. The interview will be of 100 marks.

For Stenographer (Gr. I & II) and Junior Secretariat Assistant, the selection process will comprise of Skill Test. The merit list will be prepared according to the marks obtained by candidates in Tier-2, subject to qualifying the skill test.

No interview or skill test will be held for Assistant Section Officer and Senior Secretariat Assistant posts.

Meanwhile, CBSE has informed that the qualifications for many posts in KVS & NVS are not similar, and there is a slight difference in qualifications, even if the post name is the same in both organisations. Due to this difference in qualification(s), there are multiple dropdowns of qualifications shown in the portal against each post. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KVS or NVS or CBSE.