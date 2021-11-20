Ministry of Defence (Navy) Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 275 posts

Ministry of Defence (Navy) has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of Apprenticeship India on apprenticeshipindia.org. This recruitment drive will fill up 275 posts of Apprentice in Naval Dockyard Apprentice School.

The last date to apply online is till December 5, 2021. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Last date to apply December 5, 2021 Last date to send filled up application December 14, 2021 Written examination for all trades January 27, 2022 Declaration of result January 29, 2022 Date of Interview January 31, February 1, 2 and 3, 2022 Medical examination February 7 to 15, 2022

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for Apprentice posts should have SSC/Matric/ Std X with 50 percent marks and should have ITI certificate with 65 percent marks.

Detailed Notification

Selection Process

The selection process includes written exam and interview. A call letter for written examination will be issued to all candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria. Written examination would be objective type consist of 50 questions (Mathematics 20, General Science 20, General Knowledge 10), with each question carrying one and half (1½) marks.