Ministry of Defence (Navy) Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 275 posts

Ministry of Defence (Navy) will recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Apprenticeship India on apprenticeshipindia.org.
Published on Nov 20, 2021 05:35 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Ministry of Defence (Navy) has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of Apprenticeship India on apprenticeshipindia.org. This recruitment drive will fill up 275 posts of Apprentice in Naval Dockyard Apprentice School. 

The last date to apply online is till December 5, 2021. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Important Dates

Last date to apply December 5, 2021
Last date to send filled up application December 14, 2021
Written examination for all trades January 27, 2022
Declaration of result January 29, 2022
Date of InterviewJanuary 31, February 1, 2 and 3, 2022
Medical examination February 7 to 15, 2022

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for Apprentice posts should have SSC/Matric/ Std X with 50 percent marks and should have ITI certificate with 65 percent marks. 

Detailed Notification 

Selection Process

The selection process includes written exam and interview. A call letter for written examination will be issued to all candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria. Written examination would be objective type consist of 50 questions (Mathematics 20, General Science 20, General Knowledge 10), with each question carrying one and half (1½) marks.

