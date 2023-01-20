Home / Education / Employment News / MPPSC MO recruitment 2023: Application begins for 1456 Medical Officer posts

MPPSC MO recruitment 2023: Application begins for 1456 Medical Officer posts

employment news
Published on Jan 20, 2023 03:57 PM IST

MPPSC MO recruitment 2023: Apply for 1456 Medical Officers posts till February 19, 2023.

MPPSC MO recruitment 2023: Application begins for 1456 Medical Officer posts
MPPSC MO recruitment 2023: Application begins for 1456 Medical Officer posts
ByHT Education Desk

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has begun the application process for the 1456 Medical Officers (Department of Public Health and Family Welfare). Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is February 19, 2023.

Candidates can make changes to the application from January 21, 2023, to February 21, 2023.

MPPSC MO recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1456 vacancies of Medical Officers.

MPPSC MO recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 21 to 40 years.

MPPSC MO recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates from the unreserved category have to pay 1000 as the application fee and the candidates from the reserved category have to pay 500 as the application fee.

Direct link to apply

MPPSC MO recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Apply Online”

Click on the application link against Medical Officer (Department of Public Health & Family Welfare)

Register and fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents and pay the application fee

Take a printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mppsc jobs
mppsc jobs
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out