NALCO Recruitment 2024: Apply for Dy. Manager posts till Feb 14

NALCO has invited applications for Dy. Manager posts. The application process is underway, and the deadline for submitting the application form is February 14. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at NALCO at nalcoindia.com. NALCO invites applications for Dy. Manager posts

NALCO Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 39 Dy. Manager posts.

Vacancy details:

Dy. Manager ( Finance): 10

Dy.Manager (Systems): 7

Dy. Manager (HRD): 14

Dy. Manager (Geology): 1

Dy. Manager (Survey): 1

Dy. Manager (Coal Mining):1

Dy. Manager (Materials): 5

NALCO Recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: There is no applictaion fee.

NALCO Recruitment 2024 age limit: The maximum get of the candidates should be 35 years.

NALCO Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at nalcoindia.com

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the Apply link

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the applictaion and take the print for future reference.