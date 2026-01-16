NCERT Recruitment 2026: Last date today to apply for 173 Group A, B and C posts at ncert.nic.in,

National Council of Educational Research and Training, NCERT has invited applications for Group A, B and C posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NCERT at ncert.nic.in.

The last date to apply for Group A, B and C posts is January 16, 2026 till 11.55 pm. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details 1. Group A: 9 posts

2. Group B: 26 posts

3. Group C: 138 posts

Eligibility Criteria Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process The selection process comprises of written test, skill tests or interviews. Applicants will have to appear for a written/ skill/ proficiency/ trade test, to adjudge the basic knowledge as per the requirement of the post. Those candidates who will qualify the written exam/skill/ proficiency/ trade or any other test will be called for an interview/ verification of original testimonials.