NCERT Recruitment 2026: Last date today to apply for 173 Group A, B and C posts at ncert.nic.in
NCERT will recruit candidates for Group A, B and C. The registration process will conclude today, January 16, 2026.
National Council of Educational Research and Training, NCERT has invited applications for Group A, B and C posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NCERT at ncert.nic.in.
The last date to apply for Group A, B and C posts is January 16, 2026 till 11.55 pm. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
1. Group A: 9 posts
2. Group B: 26 posts
3. Group C: 138 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.
Selection Process
The selection process comprises of written test, skill tests or interviews. Applicants will have to appear for a written/ skill/ proficiency/ trade test, to adjudge the basic knowledge as per the requirement of the post. Those candidates who will qualify the written exam/skill/ proficiency/ trade or any other test will be called for an interview/ verification of original testimonials.
Application Fee
The application fee is ₹1500/- for each post from Level 10-12, ₹1200/- for each post from level 6-7 and ₹1000/- for each post from level 2-5. The payment should be done through debit card/ credit card/ net banking. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NCERT.
