NSDC launches Centre for Future Skills to skill youth in new-age technologies

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 13, 2024 05:11 PM IST

Through this platform, NSDC aims to impart outcome-driven and high-quality skill training to the youth.

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) along with Ethnotech Academic Solutions Pvt Ltd, Bengaluru, launched the Centre for Future Skills in Kalaburagi, Karnataka. Through this platform, NSDC aims to impart outcome-driven and high-quality skill training to the youth.

By combining traditional education with new-age learning, the platform hopes to bridge the skill gap and enhance internship and employability prospects in alignment with NEP 2020.
By combining traditional education with new-age learning, the platform hopes to bridge the skill gap and enhance internship and employability prospects in alignment with NEP 2020.

“The inauguration of the NSDC’s Centre for Future Skills marks a significant stride in advancing skill development and education in our nation. These skill development centres, with a focus on cutting-edge technologies, are instrumental in preparing the youth for future of work that aligns seamlessly with the visionary goal of the Hon’ble Prime Minister to position India as the global hub of skilled human resources," said Subhas Sarkar, Minister of State for Higher Education.

According to a press release by NSDC, by combining traditional education with new-age learning, the platform hopes to bridge the skill gap and enhance internship and employability prospects in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

“The rapid pace of technological advancement, characterised by automation, artificial intelligence, data analytics, and the Internet of Things, is fundamentally transforming industries and job roles. The escalating demand for skills necessitates equipping youth with capabilities and knowledge in emerging technologies like AI, ML, and Robotics that cater to the evolving needs of the industry that seamlessly aligns with the vision of the Hon’ble Prime Minister of making India ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047," said Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC and MD NSDC International.

The newly launched Centre for Future Skills also aims to foster a conducive environment for acquiring new-age skills and enables individuals to gain global recognition for their skills and receive certification in their chosen fields, informed NSDC.

