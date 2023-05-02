Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Homoeopathic Medical Officer. The application process will commence on May 16. Interested candidates can apply online at www.opsc.gov.in till June 16. OPSC recruitment 2023: 105 Homoeopathic Medical Officer posts notified(HT file)

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 105 posts of Homoeopathic Medical Officers. The applictaion fee is exempted for all the categories.

OPSC recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2023.

OPSC recruitment 2023 selection process: The selection will be based on the written examination.

OPSC recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Candidate must have possessed the degree of bachelor’s in Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) or equivalent degree from a recognised University or Institution recognised by the central council of Homeopathy and must have recognised himself/ herself under the Odisha State Board of Homeopathic Medicines.

For more details,candidates can check the notification below: