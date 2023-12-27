OSSC CGL 2023 notification released at ossc.gov.in, register from January 3

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has notified vacancies for the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Gr-B & Gr-C Specialist Posts/Services under Different Departments/ HoDs of Govt. of Odisha. The application process will commence on January 3 and the last date to register is February 2, 2024. However, the last date for the submission of the applictaion form is February 5, 2024. OSSC announces vacancies for Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Exam

Candidates will be able to edit the applications from January 3 to January 7, 2024. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at www.ossc.gov.in.

OSSC CGL 2023 recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 83 vacancies.

Vacancy Details:

Inspector of Legal Metrology: 17

Junior Chemist: 14

Sr Laboratory Assistant: 33

Statistical Assistant: 11

Market Intelligence Inspector: 07

Computer Programmer: 01

OSSC CGL 2023 recruitment age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 21 and the maximum age of the candidates should be 38 years.

OSSC CGL 2023 recruitment examination pattern: The competitive examination shall comprise three stages: Preliminary examination, Main written examination and Certificate verification.

OSSC CGL 2023 recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the CGL 2023 recruitment link

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed OSSC CGL 2023 notification on the official website.