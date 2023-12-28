close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / OSSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for SI Excise vacancies from January 10 at ossc.gov.in

OSSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for SI Excise vacancies from January 10 at ossc.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 28, 2023 05:54 PM IST

OSSC invites applications for Sub Inspector of Excise, registration process starts on January 10.

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has invited applications for Sub Inspector of Excise. The registration process will commence on January 10. The registration process will end on February 9 and the last date for the submission of the applictaion form is February 12. The candidates will be able to edit their applications from January 10 to January 15.

OSSC Recruitment 2023: Apply online at www.ossc.gov.in, exam likely in March-June 2024(HT file)
OSSC Recruitment 2023: Apply online at www.ossc.gov.in, exam likely in March-June 2024(HT file)

Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at www.ossc.gov.in. The tentative date of the examination is likely to be held in March- June 2024.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

OSSC Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 33 vacancies of Sub Inspector of Excise.

OSSC Recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 21 to 32 years.

OSSC Recruitment 2023 examination pattern: The examination will have two stages written examination and Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test followed by certificate verification.

OSSC Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.ossc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Apply online link

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification below:

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out