OSSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for SI Excise vacancies from January 10 at ossc.gov.in

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has invited applications for Sub Inspector of Excise. The registration process will commence on January 10. The registration process will end on February 9 and the last date for the submission of the applictaion form is February 12. The candidates will be able to edit their applications from January 10 to January 15. OSSC Recruitment 2023: Apply online at www.ossc.gov.in, exam likely in March-June 2024(HT file)

Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at www.ossc.gov.in. The tentative date of the examination is likely to be held in March- June 2024.

OSSC Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 33 vacancies of Sub Inspector of Excise.

OSSC Recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 21 to 32 years.

OSSC Recruitment 2023 examination pattern: The examination will have two stages written examination and Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test followed by certificate verification.

OSSC Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.ossc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Apply online link

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

