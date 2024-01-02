Patents and Designs Recruitment exams 2023: NTA releases tentative schedule for mains examination, details below

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the tentative date of the mains examination for the Post of Examiner of Patents and Designs against 553 vacancies in an official notification. According to a NTA notification, the examination is expected to be conducted on January 25, 2024. Patents and Designs Recruitment exams 2023: Tentative schedule of mains examination(HT Photo)

Notably, The NTA conducted the Preliminary Exam (Phase 1) in the Patent Office at 260 Centres located in 103 cities throughout the country on December 21, 2023. Approximately 89,657 candidates appeared in the examination. The NTA, in the notification, stated that the results for the Preliminary exam will be declared soon on the website.

Candidates who successfully clear the preliminary exam will have to appear in mains exams (Phase 2). In this article, we will look at the tentative schedule of the examination as notified by the NTA.

Expected schedule:

The exam will be held in two shifts tentatively on January 25, 2024.

Mains Paper-I will be computer-based and conducted in the first shift for two hours.

Mains Paper-II will be a descriptive (offline) test that will be held for 14 disciplines in the second shift for three hours.

After clearing the exam, successful candidates will proceed to the interview round the dates of which will be announced later.

The NTA has also shared the pattern of examinations:

The Mains Paper-I will be held for a total of 100 marks and include subjects consisting of General Knowledge and Current Affairs (20 Marks), General Aptitude (20 Marks), Elementary mathematics (20 Marks), English language proficiency (20 Marks), and knowledge related to intellectual property rights (IPRs) (20 Marks).

The Mains Paper-II will consist of 300 marks on the technical/scientific discipline of the vacancy applied for.

(For more information, visit the official website)