POWERGRID Recruitment through UGC NET Dec 2022: Apply for 35 HR Trainee posts

POWERGRID Corporation of India Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for HR Trainee posts. Interested candidates will have to appear for UGC NET December 2022. The last date to apply for UGC NET is till January 17, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 35 posts Assistant Officer Trainee (HR) / Management Trainee (HR). Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Two years full time Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma/ MBA in HR/ Personnel Management & Industrial Relations/ Social Work (with specialization in Personnel Management & Industrial Relations)/ HRM and Labour Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare from recognized University/ Institute with not less than 60% marks. The age limit should be 28 years as on December 31, 2022.

Candidates are required to appear in the Labour Welfare/ Personnel Management/ Industrial Relations/ Labour & Social Welfare/ Human Resources Management paper of UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET)-of December 2022 and secure at least 40% aggregate marks in both the papers (i.e. Paper I and Paper II) taken together (relaxed to at least 35% for candidates belonging to the reserved categories (i.e. SC, ST, OBC (NCL) & PwBD) wherever vacancy is reserved.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹500/- for all other category candidates. Only SC/ST/PwBD/ ExSM/ Departmental candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

