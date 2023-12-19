Preparing to crack your dream interview? Learn the art of acing a job interview like a pro with the five essential tips

Let’s face it – most of us dread interviews, especially ones concerning our professional lives. Imagine you are seated in the lobby outside an interview room, waiting for your turn to be called inside a room filled with panellists. Hundreds of questions would run through your mind – What if I cannot answer anything? What if I fumble while answering? Or What if end up saying something foolish? Five essential tips to crack your dream interview like a pro(Getty Images)

Fortunately, this is a problem faced by many. From graduates to some of the brilliant minds who are holding top positions today – all have gone through bouts of nervousness and anxiety when it comes to cracking a job interview.

Kajol Singha, who recently graduated from the Cotton University in Guwahati, and is now recruited at a renowned media group said, “I have always been very nervous when it comes to job interviews. I remember how I would often ask my seniors for advice on how and what to speak in front of the interviewer.”

“One important thing I have realized is that being confident in a healthy way works most of the time during an interview”, adds Kajol.

Likewise, Bhavana Goswami, who works at a Guwahati-based start-up, said, “As an introvert, I have always had the habit of being less elaborative during interviews. I would often memorize what to say in front of the interviewer most of the time,” recalls Bhavana.

Now, given that this is one of the common problems faced by most job seekers, what are the ways to counter it? In this article, we will look at some of the ways that experts believe will go a long way for candidates who are preparing to crack job interviews successfully.

1. Being confident of your knowledge

One of the topmost mantras of cracking an interview that experts stress is to be confident in your knowledge base. In other words, even if a candidate does not have an answer to every question, interviewers look at how confident is he/she in responding to the question. Dr Gautam Sarma, former Head of the Department of English at Cotton University, who has been part of interview panels of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), said, “Confidence is an asset that every candidate should possess. What we look at while taking interviews is how confident a candidate is during the process. You tend to be impressed by a confident candidate as it speaks about his/her approach in life.”

2. Being honest about yourself

Honesty is another factor that is a prerequisite if one is looking to crack job interviews. Candidates need to inform their prospective employer about any important factor about themselves as it would play an important role in the long run. A dishonest approach during an interview would only have serious repercussions. “There have been instances when candidates do not speak the truth when asked about their previous engagements, despite an interviewer being aware of the back story,” said Prof Gayatree Goswami, former Head of Department of Education at Gauhati University. She added, “Honesty during an interview is always the best policy. Stay true to your ground. A dishonest approach would only lead to a candidate’s integrity being questioned.”

3. Having a positive attitude

If you looking to crack an interview anytime soon, be sure to have a good and positive attitude. According to experts, a good attitude leads to a positive environment making the whole process of the interview conducive. Candidates with a positive frame of mind tend to answer questions more favorably as compared to those who are either tense or overconfident. Experts say it is only human to not know everything but if candidates address a question with positivity, they leave a good impression on the interviewer.

4. Avoid sounding overconfident and desperate

A strict red flag when it comes to job interviews is being overconfident so much so that it can kill your job prospect. Going too far with your confidence may end up making you sound desperate and boastful. “Overconfidence is often deemed as equivalent to being arrogant which doesn’t go well with an interviewer. What an interviewer is looking for during an interview is whether the candidate has the required skills and is fit for the role. Exaggerating about a candidate’s skills and personality will make them seem inappropriate for the role,” says Dr Gautam Sarma.

5. Being punctual on the interview day

Although the last to be on this list, it goes without saying that punctuality is the foundation of a successful interview. Being available and ready on time is one of the primary things that interviewers look at during an interview as it is taken as an indication that the particular candidate would meet his targets before the deadline, and never be late to perform his duties. There have been instances when latecomers were either asked to leave or have had a negative impression on the minds of an interviewer, thus ending the chances of being selected.

