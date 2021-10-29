Home / Education / Employment News / Punjab SSSB recruitment: Apply for 2789 clerk vacancies, here's how
employment news

Punjab SSSB recruitment: Apply for 2789 clerk vacancies, here's how

  • Punjab SSSB recruitment: Apply for clerk vacancies, check details here
Punjab SSSB recruitment: Apply for clerk vacancies, check details here
Punjab SSSB recruitment: Apply for clerk vacancies, check details here
Published on Oct 29, 2021 01:39 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com

Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has invited applications to fill vacancies for clerks. The application process is underway and the last date to fill the online application for clerk is November 18. However, the last date to apply for the Clerk-IT and Clerk Accounts post is November 15. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Punjab SSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Punjab SSSB recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2,789 vacancies out of which 203 vacancies are for clerk account, 212 vacancies are for clerk IT, and 2,374 vacancies are for clerk.

Punjab SSSB application fee: The application fee is 1000 for the General category. For SC/BC and EWS categories, the application fee is 250.

The application fee is 200 for Ex-servicemen Self & Dependent. Handicapped candidates have to pay 500 as application fee.

Direct link to apply 

Punjab SSSB recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of Punjab SSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in

On the homepage click on the online application tab

Click on the link you want to apply

Register your self

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
punjab sarkari naukri vacancy clerk jobs + 2 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 29, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out