Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2023: Apply for 59 Junior Personal Assistant posts at hcraj.nic.in

Rajasthan High Court has begun the online application process for recruitment to the post of Junior Personal Assistant (JPA) today, July 14. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Rajasthan High Court at hcraj.nic.in. The deadline for submission of the application form is August 2. Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2023: Apply for Junior Personal Assistant posts

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 59 vacancies of Junior Personal Assistants.

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 40 years old.

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates from the general category, EBC (creamy layer), OBC (creamy layer), and candidates from other states are required to pay a fee of Rs. 700, while candidates from the EBC (non-creamy layer), OBC (non-creamy layer), and EWS categories are only required to pay Rs. 550. The application cost is ₹450 for those who fall under the SC/ST/PwD categories.

Direct link to apply

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2023 JPA posts 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at hcraj.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Recruitment tab

Next, click on the “Online Application Portal”

Register and proceed with the application

Upload all the required documents

Pay the fee and submit the form

Take a printout for future reference