Home / Education / Employment News / Rajasthan Patwari exam dates announced, number of vacancies increased
RSMSSB patwari exam dates have been announced(PTI / Representative image)
RSMSSB patwari exam dates have been announced(PTI / Representative image)
employment news

Rajasthan Patwari exam dates announced, number of vacancies increased

  • The Rajasthan Patwari exam 2019 will be held on October 23 and 24, the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has confirmed.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 08, 2021 05:41 PM IST

The Rajasthan Patwari exam 2019 will be held on October 23 and 24, the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has confirmed. "A detailed exam schedule will be released later," the Board has informed candidates.

Earlier, the exam was being held to fill 4421 posts.

On July 8, the Board has announced an increase in the number of vacancies. As per the latest information from the Board, the number of vacancies in patwari post is 5,378.

The RSMSSB has also informed candidates that applications will be invited against the increased vacancies. The application forms will be available from July 30 to August 5. During this time period, candidates who had earlier applied for the job can modify their application forms by paying an additional fee.

Details on RSMSSB Patwari Exam 2019

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rsmssb
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.