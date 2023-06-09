RBI Recruitment 2023: Apply for 35 Junior Engineer vacancies at opportunities.rbi.org.in
The last date for the submission of the application form is June 30.
Reserve Bank of India, RBI has invited applications for Junior Engineer vacancies. The online application process commenced today, June 9 and the deadline for the submission of the application fee is June 30. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in.
The tentative date for the online examination is July 15.
RBI Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 35 vacancies of which 29 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) and 6 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineer (Electrical).
RBI Recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 20 to 30 years.
RBI Recruitment 2023 eligibility criteria: For the post of JE Civil post candidates should possess a minimum of three years' Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognised Institute or University or Board.
For the JE Electrical post candidates should possess at least 2 years’ experience as Diploma holders or at least 1-year experience for Degree holders in execution and supervision of electrical installations in large buildings/ commercial buildings having HT/ LT substations, central AC plants, lifts, UPS, DG sets, CCTV, Fire alarm system, etc or a 1-year graduate apprenticeship training in a PSU.
For more details visit the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in.