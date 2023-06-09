RBI Recruitment 2023: Apply for 35 Junior Engineer vacancies at opportunities.rbi.org.in

Reserve Bank of India, RBI has invited applications for Junior Engineer vacancies. The online application process commenced today, June 9 and the deadline for the submission of the application fee is June 30. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in. RBI Recruitment 2023: Apply for 35 Junior Engineer vacancies

The tentative date for the online examination is July 15.

Direct link to apply

RBI Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 35 vacancies of which 29 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) and 6 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineer (Electrical).

RBI Recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 20 to 30 years.

RBI Recruitment 2023 eligibility criteria: For the post of JE Civil post candidates should possess a minimum of three years' Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognised Institute or University or Board.

For the JE Electrical post candidates should possess at least 2 years’ experience as Diploma holders or at least 1-year experience for Degree holders in execution and supervision of electrical installations in large buildings/ commercial buildings having HT/ LT substations, central AC plants, lifts, UPS, DG sets, CCTV, Fire alarm system, etc or a 1-year graduate apprenticeship training in a PSU.

For more details visit the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in.