Home / Education / Employment News / RBI Recruitment 2023: Apply for 35 Junior Engineer vacancies at opportunities.rbi.org.in

RBI Recruitment 2023: Apply for 35 Junior Engineer vacancies at opportunities.rbi.org.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 09, 2023 01:42 PM IST

The last date for the submission of the application form is June 30.

Reserve Bank of India, RBI has invited applications for Junior Engineer vacancies. The online application process commenced today, June 9 and the deadline for the submission of the application fee is June 30. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

RBI Recruitment 2023: Apply for 35 Junior Engineer vacancies
RBI Recruitment 2023: Apply for 35 Junior Engineer vacancies

The tentative date for the online examination is July 15.

Direct link to apply

RBI Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 35 vacancies of which 29 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) and 6 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineer (Electrical).

RBI Recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 20 to 30 years.

RBI Recruitment 2023 eligibility criteria: For the post of JE Civil post candidates should possess a minimum of three years' Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognised Institute or University or Board.

For the JE Electrical post candidates should possess at least 2 years’ experience as Diploma holders or at least 1-year experience for Degree holders in execution and supervision of electrical installations in large buildings/ commercial buildings having HT/ LT substations, central AC plants, lifts, UPS, DG sets, CCTV, Fire alarm system, etc or a 1-year graduate apprenticeship training in a PSU.

For more details visit the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rbi recruitment reserve bank of india government job jobs + 2 more
rbi recruitment reserve bank of india government job jobs + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out