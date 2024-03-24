 RCF Kapurthala invites applications for 550 apprentice posts, details inside - Hindustan Times
RCF Kapurthala invites applications for 550 apprentice posts, details inside

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 24, 2024 01:29 PM IST

Candidates interested in applying should send their application online on the official website by 11.59 pm on April 9, 2024.

Rail Coach Factory Kapurthala in an official notification called for applications to fill 550 apprentice posts under various trades.

Candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as of 31.03.2024.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Selection Process:

Selection will be based on the merit list which will be prepared based on the percentage of marks in matriculation (with a minimum of 50% of aggregate marks) + ITI marks in the trade in which apprenticeship is to be done.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as of 31.03.2024.

The upper age limit is relaxable by 05 years in the case of SC/ST candidates and 03 years in the case of OBC candidates.

For Persons with Disability, the upper age limit is relaxable by 10 years

Fee Details:

Application fees of 100/­ is to be paid by interested candidates who look forward to submitting their application form online.

No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PWD/Women Candidates

Steps to apply:

  1. Visit the official website rcf.indianrailways.gov.in
  2. Find the link to fill out the online application on the home page
  3. New users need to register to fill the online application
  4. Feed in your personal details, educational qualifications, etc
  5. Pay the application fee (if applicable)
  6. Submit your application and take a printout of your application for future purposes

For more details regarding vacancy breakdown and other information, visit the official website.

