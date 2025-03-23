RPF Constable answer key, question paper, responses tomorrow, official notice and other details here

RRB RPF Constable Answer Key 2025: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will release answer keys and question papers along with candidates' recorded responses for the RPF Constable recruitment examination tomorrow, February 24. RPF Constable answer key, question paper, responses tomorrow (HT file)

When released, candidates can check the RRB RPF Constable answer key and other details using the link given on the official website through which they applied for the test.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Constable (Executive) advertised under CEN RPF 02/2024 was conducted from March 2 to 18.

Candidates will be able to view RPF Constable question papers, responses and answer keys up to March 29.

After viewing the details, candidates can raise objections, if any, regarding the questions, options, and keys. The prescribed fee for raising an objection is ₹50 plus applicable bank service charges.

RRBs said if an objection is found correct, the fee will be refunded after the deduction of bank charges.

The objection fee has to be paid using debit or credit cards, UPI or net banking.

The detailed procedure with necessary guidelines for raising objections will be available in the link, RRBs said.

They have asked candidates to raise objections well before the final date and time.

After the deadline, RRBs will not accept any representation on questions, options, keys, etc.

“The decision of RRBs on the objections raised shall be final and binding and no further correspondence shall be entertained from the candidates in the matter,” RRBs said.

Check the official notification here.

In the CBT, candidates attempted 120 questions in 90 minutes. Every question carries one mark and there is a 1/3rd negative mar for every wrong answer. No mark will be awarded or deducted for questions not attempted.

After the CBT, shortlisted candidates will be called for Physical Efficiency Test (PET), a Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and document Verification (DV) rounds.

Alsp read: RRB NTPC exam dates news live updates

This recruitment drive will fill up 4208 Constable posts. Candidates can visit the official website for more details.