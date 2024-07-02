RPSC Recruitment 2024: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released two separate notifications – one for 73 Deputy Jailor and another for 36 Vice Principal/Superintendent ITI posts – on its official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The application process for these two posts will begin soon. Check below the important details about the two recruitment drives. RPSC Recruitment: Notifications out for 73 Deputy Jailor, 36 VP/Superintendent posts. Registration begins soon(File Photo)

Also read: IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2024: Notification released for CRP Clerks XIV at ibpsonline.ibps.in, direct link to apply here

RPSC Deputy Jailor Recruitment 2024: Important details

Age limit: As of January 1, 2025, candidates should be at least 18 and not more than 26 years old. The upper age limit will be relaxed for reserved category candidates as per government rules.

Educational qualification: The candidates need to have a graduation degree with working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari script and knowledge of Rajasthani culture.

Application window: The application process will begin on July 8 and end on August 6 on the RPSC website.

Read: SSC CGL Recruitment 2024: Applications begins; number of vacancy, other details

Selection Process: The candidates will be selected through a three-stage process. The first stage is a written examination, which will be followed by a Physical Ability Test and an interview round.

Application fee: The application fee is ₹600 for General (Unreserved), BC (Creamy Layer) and OBC (Creamy Layer) candidates. The fee is ₹400 for SC, ST, BC Non-Creamy Layer and OBC Non-Creamy Layer and Divyang category candidates.

Check the notification here for further details.

RPSC Vice Principal/Superintendent Recruitment 2024: Important details

Age limit: As on January 1, 2025, the candidates should be at least 20 and not more than 40 years old. Age limit relaxation will be applicable to the reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: The candidates need at least a second-class degree in Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Information Technology/Computer Science/Electronics and Communication Engineering or equivalent qualifications.

Application window: Application forms for these posts will be accepted from July 10 to August 8 on the RPSC portal.

Read:

Application fee: The application fee is ₹600 for General (Unreserved), BC (Creamy Layer) and OBC (Creamy Layer) candidates and ₹400 for SC, ST, BC Non-Creamy Layer and OBC Non-Creamy Layer and Divyang category candidates.

Check more details here.