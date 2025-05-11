RRB ALP Recruitment 2025: Railway Recruitment Board extends registration deadline to May 19, details here

The Railway Recruitment Board, RRB, has extended the deadline to to register for Assistant Loco Pilot or ALP 2025. Candidates who are interested in applying for the recruitment drive can download their results from the official website of regional RRBs. RRB ALP Recruitment 2025: Railway Recruitment Board has extended the window to register till May 19. (Representative image)

Apart from this, the board has also extended the deadline to submit the date for payment of application fees to May 21, 2025.

Also, the dates for modification window for corrections in application form with payment of modification fee has been revised to May 22 to May 31, 2025.

Also read: JEE Advanced Admit Card 2025 to be out on May 12 at jeeadv.ac.in, check details and steps to download

The cut off date for age will remain July 1, 2025. There is relaxation in the upper age limit for reserved categories.

The RRB recruitment process will comprise of the following stages:

First Stage CBT (CBT-1) Second Stage CBT (CBT-2) Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination (ME)

Also read: TS EAMCET Result 2025: TG EAPCET results declared, direct link to check result and rank card here

As per the RRB, information on examination schedule and venues will be given in due course through official RRB websites, SMS and email.

Furthermore, any request for postponement of any of the stages or for change of venue, date and shift will not be entertained under any circumstances, the board said.

Through this recruitment drive, the Railway Recruitment Board aims to fill 9,970 Assistant Loco Pilot vacancies.

Also read: NTA releases CUET UG admit cards for May 13-16 exams, direct link and steps to download

RRB ALP Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

Candidates can apply for the RRB ALP recruitment 2025 by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website of RRBs.

2. On the home page, click on the link to apply for RRB ALP recruitment drive.

3. Enter your credentials to register yourself.

4. Fill in the application form, upload the necessary documents, and submit.

5. Pay the application fee.

6. Download the confirmation page, and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of RRB.