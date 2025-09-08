Search
Mon, Sept 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025: Registration date extended till September 18, check revised dates here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Sept 08, 2025 08:51 am IST

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 registration date has been extended till September 18, 2025. The revised dates is given here. 

The Railway Recruitment Board has extended the RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 registration date. The registration process will now end on September 18, instead of September 8, 2025. Candidates can apply through the official website of the regional RRBs under which they have applied.

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025: Registration date extended till September 18, check revised dates here(Rajkumar)
RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025: Registration date extended till September 18, check revised dates here(Rajkumar)

The last date for payment of application fee is September 20, 2025. The modification window will open on September 21 and will close on September 30, 2025.

This recruitment drive will fill up 434 posts in the organisation. The vacancy breakups is given here.

1. Nursing Superintendent: 272 posts

2. Dialysis Technician: 4 posts

3. Health & Malaria Inspector Gr II: 33 posts

4. Pharmacist (Entry Grade): 105 posts

5. Radiographer X-Ray Technician: 4 posts

6. ECG Technician: 4 posts

7. Laboratory Assistant Grade II: 12 posts

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025: How to apply

To apply for the post, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs.

2. Click on RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination fee for all candidates is 500/-. Out of this fee of 500/-, an amount of 400/- shall be refunded duly deducting bank charges as applicable, on appearing in CBT.

For candidates who belong to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minorities or Economically Backward Class (EBC)*. (Caution to Candidates: EBC should not be confused with OBC or EWS is 250/-. The fee can be paid through internet banking, debit/credit cards, or UPI will be accepted. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRB.

Revised Schedule Here 

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education News / Employment News / RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025: Registration date extended till September 18, check revised dates here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On