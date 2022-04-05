Home / Education / Employment News / RSMSSB JEN 2022 exam dates announced at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, details here
employment news

RSMSSB JEN 2022 exam dates announced at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, details here

  • Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has issued the exam schedule for the Junior Engineer (JEN) exam 2022.
RSMSSB JEN 2022 exam dates announced at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, details here(rsmssb.gov.in)
RSMSSB JEN 2022 exam dates announced at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, details here(rsmssb.gov.in)
Published on Apr 05, 2022 04:39 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has issued the exam schedule for the Junior Engineer (JEN) exam 2022. Candidates Can check Exam schedule through the official website of RSMSSB at  rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB JEN 2022 written tests will be held in two sessions on May 7, 8, and 9, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. The JE Civil examination will be held on May 7, followed by the JE Electrical exam on May 8 and the JE Mechanical exam on May 9. The date of admit card release will be announced later.

RSMSSB is holding a recruitment campaign to fill 1092 JE positions. These positions includes JE Civil (Degree), JE Civil (Diploma), JE Electrical (Degree), JE Electrical (Diploma), JE Mechanical (Degree), JE Mechanical (Diploma). 

Candidates who will took the examination can check the detailed notification here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rsmssb
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out