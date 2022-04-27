SBI SCO recruitment 2022: Direct link to apply for 35 vacancies

State Bank of India (SBI) on April 27 has commenced the application process for 35 Specialist Cadre Officer vacancies. The application process will end on May 17. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SBI SCO at sbi.co.in.

The online test is tentatively set for June 25, and the admit card will be available for download from June 16.

SBI SCO recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹750 for General/OBC/EWS candidates, while it is exempted for SC/ST/PWD candidates.

SBI SCO recruitment 2022 vacancy details: Out of 35 vacancies 7 are regular vacancies and 29 are contractual vacancies.

SBI SCO recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Click on the apply link

Register and proceed the application

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.



