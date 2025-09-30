SSC Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Applications begin at ssc.gov.in, check vacancies, eligibility & more | Direct link

SSC Head Constable Recruitment 2025: The Staff Selection Commission, SSC, has commenced the applications for the recruitment of Head Constables in Delhi Police. Eligible and interested candidates can apply on the official website at ssc.gov.in.
As per the official schedule, following are some of the important dates of SSC Head Constable recruitment 2025:
Submission of online applications: September 29, 2025
Last date to submit applications: October 20, 2025, up to 11 PM
Last date for online fee payment: October 21, 2025 up to 11 PM
Application correction window: October 27 to 29, 2025, up to 11 PM
Date of examination: December, 2025/ January, 2026