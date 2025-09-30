SSC Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Applications begin at ssc.gov.in, check vacancies, eligibility & more | Direct link

SSC Head Constable Recruitment 2025: The Staff Selection Commission, SSC, has commenced the applications for the recruitment of Head Constables in Delhi Police. Eligible and interested candidates can apply on the official website at ssc.gov.in. SSC Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Applications have begun at ssc.gov.in. Apply via direct link here.

As per the official schedule, following are some of the important dates of SSC Head Constable recruitment 2025:

Submission of online applications: September 29, 2025

Last date to submit applications: October 20, 2025, up to 11 PM

Last date for online fee payment: October 21, 2025 up to 11 PM

Application correction window: October 27 to 29, 2025, up to 11 PM

Date of examination: December, 2025/ January, 2026

Also read: RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025: Application window for 120 Grade ‘B’ officer posts closes today, direct link here

Vacancies Following are the vacancies that the commission will fill through this recruitment drive:

Head Constable Male: 341 (UR: 168, EWS: 34, OBC: 77, SC: 49, ST: 13) Head Constable Female: 168 (UR: 82, EWS: 17, OBC: 38, SC: 24, ST: 07) DIRECT LINK TO APPLY FOR SSC HEAD CONSTABLE RECRUITMENT 2025 Eligibility Candidates must be citizen of India. Age Limit: Candidates should be between 18 to 25 years as on July 1, 2025. There is relaxation in upper age limit for reserved category candidates. Candidates should have passed Class 12 (Senior Secondary) or equivalent from a recognized Board at the time of filling up the Online Application Form. Professional Attainments: Speed in English Typing - 30 words per minute, or Speed in Hindi Typing - 25 words per minute. Application fee: Candidates have to pay an application fee of ₹100. However, women candidates and candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) are exempted from payment of fee.

The online fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, or RuPay Debit cards.