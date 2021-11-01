Home / Education / Employment News / TN MRB Recruitment 2021: Application deadline extended for FSO posts
employment news

TN MRB Recruitment 2021: Application deadline extended for FSO posts

  • TN MRB Food Safety Officer (FSO) recruitment: Last date to apply extended till November 5.
TN MRB Food Safety Officer Last date to apply extended till November 5
TN MRB Food Safety Officer Last date to apply extended till November 5
Published on Nov 01, 2021 04:34 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has extended the last date for submission of online applications for the posts of Food Safety Officer (FSO). Interested candidates who have not applied yet, can do so online through the official website of MRB at www.mrb.tn.gov.in.

Earlier the last date to fill the online application was October 28.

TN MRB recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 119 vacancies of the Food Safety Officer (FSO) on a temporary basis in the Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration Department.

Here is the direct link to apply

TN MRB recruitment application fee: The application fee is 700. The application cost for candidates from the SC/SCA/ST/DAP(PH) categories is 350.

Tamil Nadu MRB recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu MRB at www.mrb.tn.gov.in.

On the homepage click on the link that reads, “online registration’’.

Register yourself.

Fill the application form.

Upload all the required documents.

Pay the application fee.

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can check the notification here

Story Saved
