 TN MRB Recruitment 2024: 2553 Assistant Surgeon posts on offer, apply from April 24 - Hindustan Times
TN MRB Recruitment 2024: 2553 Assistant Surgeon posts on offer, apply from April 24

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 18, 2024 05:24 PM IST

TN MRB Recruitment 2024: Apply for 2553 Assistant Surgeon Vacancies

The Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to Assistant Surgeon (General) posts under Advt No 01/2024. The application process will commence on April 24, and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is May 15.

TN MRB Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2553 Assistant Surgeon vacancies.

TN MRB Recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: The applictaion fee is 1000. For SC/SCA/ST/DAP(PH) candidates, the applictaion fee is 500.

TN MRB Recruitment 2024 educational qualification: Candidates should possess an MBBS Degree for the Assistant Surgeon ( General ) posts. Candidates must be a registered practitioners within the meaning of the Madras Medical Registration Act, 1914. Candidates must have served as House Surgeon (CRRI) for a period of not less than twelve months. Candidates should have registered their name in the Tamil Nadu Medical Council on or before the last date of this Notification.

TN MRB Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at mrb.tn.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the apply link for "Assistant Surgeon (General)"

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the applictaion fee

Take print for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here for more details.

Exam and College Guide
