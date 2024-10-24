UNESCO seeks applications for Chief of Section at Paris, check eligibility here

Ministry of Education in an official notice informed that UNESCO is seeking applications from interested individuals for the post of Chief of Section in Paris, France. The desired candidate will design the relevant strategies, policies, objectives, and deliverables and define priorities and agenda for staff and Section and locate and pursue resources.(HT File)

About the post:

The Chief of Section will be responsible for designing, leading and coordinating the implementation of UNESCO’s work in the field of Water Sciences and IHP Programme, specifically on groundwater, water and human settlements and water cooperation through the mobilization of the UNESCO water family and coordination with other UN agencies and partners.

Objectives:

The desired candidate will design the relevant strategies, policies, objectives, and deliverables and define priorities and agenda for staff and Section and locate and pursue resources. The candidate is expected to ensure the implementation of work plans and the achievement of related outcomes described in UNESCO’s Medium-term Strategy (C/4), the approved Programme and Budget (C/5) and in the IHP-IX strategic plan and related operational implementation plan.

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

Candidates with an advanced university degree (Master or equivalent) in one of the fields of freshwater sciences or environmental sciences with a specialisation in hydrogeology and water resources.

Work Experience:

Minimum of 10 years of work experience in the field of water resources or hydrogeology, of which preferably 5 years acquired at the international level.

Working experience with water-related specialised agencies of the UN system and/or Professional NGOs and/or international organizations for technical cooperation.

Experience in groundwater, in water resources development and management including in human settlements.

Experience in resources and partnerships mobilisation.

Experience in management of staff and budget

Experience in large-scale programme design at national, regional or international levels. Proven experience in leading, managing and motivating teams and staff.

Important Dates:

Last date for applications: October 28, 2024.

Languages:

Excellent knowledge of English and working language in French

Selection Process:

As per the official website, the evaluation of candidates is based on the criteria in the vacancy notice and may include tests and/or assessments, as well as a competency-based interview.

Salary and Benefits:

Benefits include 30 days annual leave, family allowance, medical insurance, pension plan etc.

The approximate annual starting salary for this post is 151 429 US $, as per the official website.

For more information, visit the official website.

