UPSC to recruit DCIOs for Intelligence Bureau, check eligibility

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications to recruit Deputy Central Intelligence Officers (Technical)(DCIO/Tech) in the Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs. The application forms are available on the official website of the Commission, upsc.gov.in and the last date for submission of the forms is September 30.

A total of 10 vacancies will be filled.

DCIO is a General Central Service Group-A Gazetted, Non-Ministerial.

Candidates will be posted at New Delhi and the post carries all India transfer liability. Selected candidates will be on probation for 1 year.

Upon selection, candidates will be involved in supervision of operation and maintenance of communication network/ equipments, maintenance and operation of cyber security / forensics equipment, R&D work, mainly dealing with electronics and telecommunication, to undertake and supervise the operational work assigned and Supervision of maintenance & operation of audio, video and CCTV equipment.

DCIO in Intelligence Bureau: Check eligibility

Educational qualification:

Candidates who have been awarded Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (B.E. or B.Tech) or B.Sc (Engg)

Electronics

Electronics & Communication

Electronics and Telecommunications

Computer Science

Computer Engineering

Computer Technology

Computer Science and Engineering

Information Technology

Software Engineering

Associate Membership of Institute of Engineers(AMIE) in Electronics and Communications Engineering

Graduate Ship awarded by Associate Membership of Institute of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (AMIETE) in Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering

Candidates with the following educational qualification can also apply for the post:

Master of Science in Physics with Electronics or Telecommunications

Master of Computer Applications(MCA) after three years Bachelor of Science in Physics

Master of Science (Information Technology)

Master of Science (Computer Science)

Master of Science (Software)

Age Limit: Not exceeding 35 years as on normal closing date. Not exceeding 40 years for Scheduled Caste & Scheduled Tribe candidates, not exceeding 38 years for OBC candidates as on normal closing date in respect of the vacancies reserved for them. Relaxable for regularly appointed Central/ UT Government Servant upto five years as per instructions/order issued by Govt. of India from time to time.