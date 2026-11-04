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India vs South Korea Live score, Asian Champions Trophy semifinal: Hosts look to extend unbeaten run

By Aratrick Mondal
Nov 4, 2026, 18:21:14 IST

India vs South Korea Live score, Asian Champions Trophy semifinal: Catch all the latest updates from the Asian Champions Trophy semifinal clash in Jalandhar

India defeated South Korea 8-0 in their last group game
India defeated South Korea 8-0 in their last group game

India vs South Korea Live score, Asian Champions Trophy semifinal: The Indian team will look to take another step towards defending its crown when it takes on South Korea in the semi-final today. The two sides met in their final league-stage match in Jalandhar on Monday, with India registering an emphatic 8-0 win.

The hosts, chasing a record-extending sixth Asian Champions Trophy title, finished the league stage unbeaten with 15 points. They scored 34 goals and conceded just five. South Korea, meanwhile, finished fourth with 10 points from two wins and three defeats.

...Read More

The hosts, chasing a record-extending sixth Asian Champions Trophy title, finished the league stage unbeaten with 15 points. They scored 34 goals and conceded just five. South Korea, meanwhile, finished fourth with 10 points from two wins and three defeats.

Follow all the updates here:
Nov 4, 2026, 18:21:14 IST

How South Korea fared in the league stage

South Korea managed to secure just two wins in the league stage to finish fourth in the table. They bounced back from twin defeats at the start of the campaign to win two in a row, before being trashed by India on Monday.

Japan 3-2 South Korea

Malaysia 3-1 South Korea

South Korea 2-1 China

South Korea 5-0 Bangladesh

India 8-0 South Korea

Nov 4, 2026, 18:14:54 IST

How India fared in the league stage

India won all their five games in the league stage

India 13-0 Bangladesh

India 5-2 China

India 4-1 Japan

Malaysia 2-4 India

India 8-0 South Korea

Nov 4, 2026, 18:00:31 IST

Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the Asian Champions Trophy semifinal clash between India and South Korea. Stay tuned for more updates!

Home Sports hockey India vs South Korea Live score, Asian Champions Trophy semifinal: Hosts look to extend unbeaten run
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