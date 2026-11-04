India vs South Korea Live score, Asian Champions Trophy semifinal: Hosts look to extend unbeaten run

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India defeated South Korea 8-0 in their last group game

India vs South Korea Live score, Asian Champions Trophy semifinal: The Indian team will look to take another step towards defending its crown when it takes on South Korea in the semi-final today. The two sides met in their final league-stage match in Jalandhar on Monday, with India registering an emphatic 8-0 win. The hosts, chasing a record-extending sixth Asian Champions Trophy title, finished the league stage unbeaten with 15 points. They scored 34 goals and conceded just five. South Korea, meanwhile, finished fourth with 10 points from two wins and three defeats. ...Read More

The hosts, chasing a record-extending sixth Asian Champions Trophy title, finished the league stage unbeaten with 15 points. They scored 34 goals and conceded just five. South Korea, meanwhile, finished fourth with 10 points from two wins and three defeats.