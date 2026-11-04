Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will release the KTET Hall Ticket 2026 on November 4, 2026. Candidates who will appear for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test can download the admit card through the official website of KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in. KTET Hall Ticket 2026 releasing today at ktet.kerala.gov.in, here’s how to download

As per the official notice, the KTET examination will be held on November 14 and 15, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts on both days: first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

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KTET Hall Ticket 2026: How to download Eligible candidates who want to appear for the examination can check the hall ticket and download it by following the steps given here.

Visit the official website of KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in. Click on KTET Hall Ticket 2026 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed. Check the admit card and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. BSEB Sent Up Exam 2027 datesheet: Bihar Board Class 10, 12 timetable released, check dates here

The organization has decided to release duplicate admit card as some candidates lose it after the exam. A provision has been made on the website to distribute duplicate hall tickets from the DEO Section Login by submitting an application to the District Education Officer. The procedure for submitting an application for a duplicate K-TET hall ticket is given below. Original challan of Rs. 100/- paid to the treasury in the title 0202-01-102-92-Other Receipts (Rs. 100/- for each category) Copy of K-TET result/application (application number/roll number and category are mandatory). Self-prepared application. For receiving by post-self-addressed envelope with sufficient stamp. For obtaining duplicate hall ticket for the years 2012 to 2017, application number and ID number are mandatory. 33 3 can be mailed to the following e-mail addresses: ktetpbhelpdesk@gmail.com, pareekshabhavancgl@gmail.com.

KTET is an examination to assess the quality of the teacher candidates for Lower Primary, Upper Primary and High School Classes in Kerala. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Official Notice Here