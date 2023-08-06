UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 3831 Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk Posts; Application Process Begins on Sept 12

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has notified 713 Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk posts and other posts. The application process will commence on September 12 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is October 3. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at upsssc.gov.in. UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 3831 Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk Posts from Sept 12(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

Candidates who have passed the UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2022 are eligible to sit for the main examination for the relevant posts.

UPSSSC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 3831 vacancies of Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk, and Assistant Level-II.

UPSSSC recruitment 2023 application fee: The unreserved (UR), scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST), and other backward classes (OBC) candidates must submit a ₹25 online registration fee.

UPSSSC recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 40 years.

UPSSSC recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in

On the homepage click on the Junior Assistant and Clerk Recruitment 2023” link on the homepage.

Login through PET 2022 registration number

Submit the application form

Pay the application fee

Take the printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification below: