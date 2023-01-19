Home / Education / Exam Results / AIAPGET PG 2022 Counselling round 1 seat allotment result out at aaccc.gov.in

AIAPGET PG 2022 Counselling round 1 seat allotment result out at aaccc.gov.in

Published on Jan 19, 2023 05:23 PM IST

AIAPGET PG counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment result released at aaccc.gov.in.

ByHT Education Desk

The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee has declared the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment result. Candidates can check the AISPGET PG 2022 counselling round 1 result through the official website at aaccc.gov.in.

Candidates can physically report to the allotted college from January 19 to January 27.

“The final result of the 1st Round of AACCC-PG Counseling for the A.Y. 2022-23 has been uploaded on the AACCC-PG portal (www.aaccc.gov.in). Before proceeding for admission, candidates are instructed to download the “Provisional Allotment Letter” from the AACCC-PG portal”, reads the official notification.

Direct link to check the Final Result of Round-1 PG Ayurveda

Direct link to check the Final Result of Round-1 PG Siddha

Direct link to check the Final Result of Round-1 PG Unani

Direct link to check the Final Result of Round-1 PG Homoeopathy

AIAPGET PG 2022 counselling seat allotment result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at aaccc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and take the printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
