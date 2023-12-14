AILET result 2024 out on nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, direct link here

National Law University Delhi on Wednesday announced results of the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET 2024). Candidates who have appeared in the examination can visit the website nationallawuniversitydelhi.in and check it. AILET 2024 result out on nationallawuniversitydelhi.in(Screenshot of official website)

The counselling process for BA-LLB and LLM courses will begin on December 15, at 11 am, NLU Delhi said. Detailed schedules have been released on the university website.

A total of 18,044 candidates had registered for the AILET 2024 examination for BA-LLB and of them, 17,174 candidates were present in the exam.

For LLM, 1,866 candidates had registered and 1,457 took the test.

The exam took place on December 10, 2023 from 11:00 am.to 1:00 pm for admission to BA-LLB.(Hons.), LLM and Ph.D courses. The All India Law Entrance Test was conducted in 50 Test Centres in 35 cities throughout the country.

How to check AILET 2024 result

Go to nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Login to the candidate tab with your registered mobile number and password. Check and download your AILET result.

As informed by the university, there are 123 seats for the BA LLB course and there are 81 seats for the LLM course. Candidates can check further details on the university website.