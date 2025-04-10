Bihar Civil Court Clerk Prelims Result 2025 out at patna.dcourts.gov.in, check result here

Bihar Civil Court, Patna has declared Bihar District Court Clerk Prelims Result 2025 on April 10, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the preliminary examination can check the results through the official website of Bihar Civil Court at patna.dcourts.gov.in. Bihar Civil Court Clerk Prelims Result 2025 out, check result here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The preliminary test was held on December 22, 2024. A total of 42397 candidates passed the examination, out of which 17043 candidates are from the unreserved category, 4176 candidates from the EWS category, 4968 candidates from the BC category, 8269 candidates from the EBC category, 6495 candidates from the SC category, 391 candidates from the ST category, and 1055 candidates from the WBC category.

The candidature of 5 (five) candidates bearing roll nos. (i) 531283 & (ii) 531289 (iii) 668954, (iv) 668949, & (v) 668955 has been cancelled, as found indulged in malpractices.

Bihar Civil Court Clerk Prelims Result 2025: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps below to check the results.

1. Visit the official website of Bihar District Court at patna.dcourts.gov.in.

2. Click on recruitment link and a new page will open.

3. Click on Bihar District Court Clerk Prelims Result 2025 link available on the home page.

4. A new PDF file will open where candidates must check the roll numbers.

5. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, the written test of the candidates qualified in the ‘Preliminary Test’ will be held in Patna. The date for the 'Written Test’ will be published on the website of the Civil Courts, Patna. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of the Bihar Civil Court.