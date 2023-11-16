close_game
News / Education / Exam Results / Calicut University result 2023 for various 1st, 2nd, 3rd semester courses out, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 16, 2023 08:33 AM IST

Calicut University Result 2023: Candidates who have appeared in these 1st, 2nd and 3rd semester examinations can check results on results.uoc.ac.in

University of Calicut on Wednesday announced results of various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Candidates who have appeared in these 1st, 2nd and 3rd semester examinations can go to the website results.uoc.ac.in and check their results. The direct link has been provided below.

Calicut University result 2023 for 1st, 2nd, 3rd semester courses out (results.uoc.ac.in, screenshot)
To check Calicut University results online, candidates have to use their registration numbers and login to the result portal.

Direct link to check Calicut University results 2023: http://results.uoc.ac.in/

The university announced the following results on November 15:

  1. First semester BCom/BBA (CUCBCSS-UG) Supplementary/Improvement examination of November 2022
  2. First semester BCom/BBA (CBCSS-UG) and BCom-Prof,BHD (CUCBCSS UG) Regular/Supplementary/Improvement examination of November 2022
  3. First Semester BSc/BCA CUCBCSS–UG Supplementary/Improvement examinations of November 2022
  4. First Semester BSc/BCA CBCSS-UG Regular/Supplementary/Improvement examinations of November 2022
  5. Revaluation result of third semester B.Com Prof/BHD examination November 2022 (2017 to 2021 admission)
  6. First semester SDE-CUCBCSS BCom/BBA Supplementary/Improvement examination of November 2022 ( 2017 & 2018 admission)
  7. First semester SDE-CBCSS BCom/BBA Regular/Supplementary/Improvement examination of November 2022 ( 2019 admission onwards)
  8. Second semester MA English (Distance) SDE CBCSS examination of April 2022 (2021 admission)
  9. Second semester MBA CCSS examination of April 2023 (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 admissions)
  10. Third semester MA Music CUCSS Examination September 2021 (2015 admission)

Thursday, November 16, 2023
