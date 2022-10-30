CEE Kerala NEET PG round two provisional allotment list at cee.kerala.gov.in

Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE has released the Kerala NEET PG Phase 2 Provisional Allotment. Candidates can check the round two PG allotment list on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in using their using application number and password.

Here's the direct link to check the NEET PG round two allotment list

Kerala NEET PG 2022 Phase Two Allotment List: How to check seat allotment result

Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in

Click on PG Medical 2022 tab and then allotment list

Key in your application number, password, access code

NEET PG 2022 phase two provisional allotment list will be displayed on screen

Download, and take a print out for further reference.