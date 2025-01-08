CTET Result 2024: How to check December exam scores when announced

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET December 2024) on December 14 and 15 and released the provisional answer key on December 5. The board will announce the result next on ctet.nic.in. CTET Result 2024: Steps to check December exam scores when declared(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Also read: CTET Answer Key 2024 out at ctet.nic.in, here's how to check the provisional key

After releasing the provisional answer key, the commission invited objections from candidates on the payment of ₹1,000 per question.

“ There is a provision for the candidates to challenge the answer keys through the link available on the website ctet.nic.in from 01/01/2025 to 05/01/2025 (upto 11:59 PM). A fee of Rs. 1000/- per question is required to be submitted through credit/debit card. The fee once paid is non-refundable,” CBSE said in an official notice.

Also read: CTET December 2024 answer key objection window closes today at ctet.nic.in

CBSE's subject experts will review the challenges. If a challenge is objected to, a policy decision will be made, and the fee will be refunded.

CBSE said the board's decision on the challenges would be final and that no further communication would be entertained.

“The refund (if any) will be transferred online to the concerned credit/debit card account, so the candidates are advised to pay from their own credit/debit card,” CBSE said.

CTET result will be prepared using the final answer key.

How to check CTET result when announced