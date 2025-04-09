The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has not announced the GUJCET Result 2025 yet. When announced, candidates who have appeared for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test can check the GSEB Gujarat CET results on the official website of GSEB at gseb.org. The result can also be checked at gujcet.gseb.org. GUJCET Result 2025: How, where to check GSEB Gujarat CET results when announced(Unsplash)

GUJCET examination was held on March 23, 2025. The exam was held for three papers - Paper I was Physics and Chemistry, Paper II was Biology and Paper III was Maths.

The provisional answer key was released on April 2, 2025. It was for Mathematics (050), Physics (054), Chemistry (052), and Biology (056). The answer key was prepared by experts in Gujarati, Hindi, and English. The objection window opened on the same date and closed on April 5, 2025. The processing fee to raise objections for each question was ₹500/-.

If the question submitted is correct, the fee paid for that question will be refunded to the candidate.

GUJCET Result 2025: How to check results

All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

2. Click on GUJCET Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of GSEB.