Haryana D.El.Ed July Result 2024 declared at bseh.org.in, direct link to check here

Board of School Education, Haryana has declared Haryana D.El.Ed July Result 2024 on September 27, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for D.El.Ed Special/Mercy Chance/Re-Appear/Fresh Exam July 2024 can check the results through the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in. Haryana D.El.Ed July Result 2024 declared, direct link to check here

The D.El.Ed examination was held from July 30 to August 22, 2024, from 2 pm to 5 pm on all days.

To check the results, candidates will need their admission year, roll number, and captcha code. Candidates who have appeared for the written exam can check the result by following the steps given below.

Haryana D.El.Ed July Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Click on Haryana D.El.Ed July Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who want to apply for rechecking or revaluation of answer sheets can apply online within 20 days from the date of declaration of results with the prescribed fee.

The Board will send the educational institutes institution-wise performance sheets of the examination. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of BSEH.