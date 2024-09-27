Haryana D.El.Ed July Result 2024 declared at bseh.org.in, direct link to check here
Haryana D.El.Ed July Result 2024 has been declared. The direct link to check result is given here.
Board of School Education, Haryana has declared Haryana D.El.Ed July Result 2024 on September 27, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for D.El.Ed Special/Mercy Chance/Re-Appear/Fresh Exam July 2024 can check the results through the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.
The D.El.Ed examination was held from July 30 to August 22, 2024, from 2 pm to 5 pm on all days.
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2024 declared at ibps.in, direct link here
To check the results, candidates will need their admission year, roll number, and captcha code. Candidates who have appeared for the written exam can check the result by following the steps given below.
Direct link to check Haryana D.El.Ed July Result 2024
Haryana D.El.Ed July Result 2024: How to check
- Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.
- Click on Haryana D.El.Ed July Result 2024 link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
- Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Candidates who want to apply for rechecking or revaluation of answer sheets can apply online within 20 days from the date of declaration of results with the prescribed fee.
Also Check: MPPEB Final Result 2024 for PNST and GNMTST out at esb.mp.gov.in, direct link to check here
The Board will send the educational institutes institution-wise performance sheets of the examination. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of BSEH.
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News