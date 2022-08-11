Home / Education / Exam Results / IAF Agniveer Result: Air Force Agniveervayu results out on agnipathvayu.cdac.in

IAF Agniveer Result: Air Force Agniveervayu results out on agnipathvayu.cdac.in

Published on Aug 11, 2022 12:39 PM IST
  • IAF Agniveer Result 2022: Indian Air Force (IAF) Agnipath results announced on agnipathvayu.cdac.in. Direct link given here.
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

IAF Agniveer Recruitment Result 2022: Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced results for Agniveervayu recruitment under the recently announced Agnipath scheme. Candidates who had registered for these posts and appeared for the examination can check their qualification status on agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

Candidates can check their results using registered email ID and password.

Results are also being sent via SMS on registered mobile numbers of candidates and via email, IAF said.

“Result of STAR 01/2022 for Agniveervayu Intake 01/2022 conducted online from 24 Jul 2022 to 31 Jul 2022 is uploaded and can be viewed under individual candidate's login. Also, SMS (on registered mobile no.) and email is being forwarded to all the shortlisted candidates,” the notification reads.

IAF Agniveer result 2022 direct link

How to check IAF Agniveer result 2022

  1. Go to agnipathvayu.cdac.in.
  2. Go to candidate login.
  3. Enter your registered email ID, password and sign in.
  4. Check your result.
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 12, 2022
