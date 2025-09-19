IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 News Live Updates: How to download Probationary Officer prelims scorecards when released
IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 News Live Updates: The results of IBPS Probationary Officers Prelim Exams has not been released so far. Know how to download when out. Follow the blog for latest updates.
IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 News Live Updates: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is expected to release the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 in due course. When out, candidates who appeared for Probationary Officer posts preliminary examination will be able to check the results on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in....Read More
The Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees (PO/MT) preliminary exam was likely held on August 17, 23, and 24, 2025. It consisted of 100 questions worth 100 marks.
Candidates need to qualify in each of the three tests by securing the minimum cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. An adequate number of candidates in each category, as decided by IBPS, depending upon requirements, will be shortlisted for the Online Main Examination.
The exam will also include penalty for wrong answers in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score.
Follow the blog for latest updates on IBPS PO Prelims Results 2025, direct link and more.
