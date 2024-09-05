IBPS RRB PO Prelims result announced for limited candidates at ibps.in, direct link and how to check marks

IBPS RRB PO Results 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday announced the results of the Prelims examination for Probationary Officers in Regional Rural Banks (IBPS RRB PO Prelims result 2024). IBPS RRB PO Prelims result out for limited candidates at ibps.in (screenshot of the official website)

The result has been announced for a limited number of candidates. As per a message displayed on the institute's website, those who have received SMS on their registered mobile numbers can check their examination update on ibps.in. IBPS RRB PO Prelims result 2024 live updates

To check the RRB PO result online, candidates need to use their registration number/roll number and password/date of birth as login credentials.

IBPS RRB PO Prelims result 2024 direct link

The result will be visible on the institute's website up to September 11.

How to check IBPS RRB PO Prelims result 2024

Go to ibps.in. Open the RRB PO Prelims result link given on the home page. Enter your login details – registration number/roll number and password/date of birth. Submit it and check the result.

The result of the RRB Clerk exam is expected to be announced next.

As per the tentative calendar of the institute, the RRB Clerk and PO Prelims examinations were conducted on August 3, 4, 10, 17 and 18.

The calendar also mentioned that the single examination for scale 2 and scale 3 officer vacancies and the mains examination for scale 1 officer vacancies is tentatively scheduled for September 29.

The IBPS RRB Clerk Mains examination is expected to be held on October 6.

This recruitment drive will fill 9923 group A - officers (scale-I, II & III) and group B - office assistants (multipurpose) vacancies at the participating regional rural banks.

For further details, candidates can visit the official website of the institute.