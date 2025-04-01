IBPS Specialist Officer Result 2025 for main exam and interview released at ibps.in, direct link to check here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS Special Officer Result 2025 for main exam and interview on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. Candidates who took the examination can check and download their results on the official website at ibps.in. IBPS Specialist Officer Result 2025 for main exam and interview is out at ibps.in. The direct link to check is given here.

Candidates will need to enter their Registration Number and Password to check their results.

The results can be downloaded until April 30, 2025.

The IBPS SO Interview was conducted in February/March 2025.

The IBPS informed in an official notice, “The said provisional allotment has been done based on merit-cum-preference keeping in view the spirit of Govt. Guidelines on reservation policy, various guidelines issued by Govt. of India /Others from time to time, administrative exigency etc.”

IBPS SO Result 2025: Here's how to download

Candidates can download the Specialist Officer results 2025 by following the steps mentioned below

1. Visit the official website at ibps.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link titled, “Combined Result for Main Examination and Interview for CRP-SPL-XIV".

3. On the next page, click on the link to check the results.

4. Enter your credentials to login and submit.

5. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

6. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.