IBPS Specialist Officer Result 2025 for main exam and interview released at ibps.in, direct link to check here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 01, 2025 03:01 PM IST

IBPS Specialist Officer Result 2025 for main exam and interview has been released at ibps.in. Candidates can check via direct link given below. 

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS Special Officer Result 2025 for main exam and interview on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. Candidates who took the examination can check and download their results on the official website at ibps.in.

IBPS Specialist Officer Result 2025 for main exam and interview is out at ibps.in. The direct link to check is given here.
Candidates will need to enter their Registration Number and Password to check their results.

Direct link to check IBPS Specialist Officer Results 2025

The results can be downloaded until April 30, 2025.

The IBPS SO Interview was conducted in February/March 2025.

IBPS PO Result 2025 for main exam and interview declared at ibps.in, direct link to check here

The IBPS informed in an official notice, “The said provisional allotment has been done based on merit-cum-preference keeping in view the spirit of Govt. Guidelines on reservation policy, various guidelines issued by Govt. of India /Others from time to time, administrative exigency etc.”

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025 declared at ibps.in, download via direct link here

IBPS SO Result 2025: Here's how to download

Candidates can download the Specialist Officer results 2025 by following the steps mentioned below

Candidates can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website at ibps.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link titled, “Combined Result for Main Examination and Interview for CRP-SPL-XIV".

3. On the next page, click on the link to check the results.

4. Enter your credentials to login and submit.

5. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

6. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

IBPS Result 2025: Provisional allotment list out for PO, Clerk, RRB PO, RRB Clerk at ibps.in, links here

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
