ICAI CA Foundation results 2024 released at icai.ac.in, overall 14.96% candidates pass, check details here

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the result of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation examination held in June. Those who have appeared for the examination can now go to the institute’s website, icai.nic.in and check their marks. ICAI CA Foundation result 2024 live updates. CA. Ranjeet K. Agarwal, President with CA. Charanjot Singh Nanda, Vice President along with ICAI Exam Committee Members signed the result of Chartered Accountants Foundation Examinations held in June 2024 at Delhi today, (Pic courtesy: x.com/theicai)

The marks can be checked using roll number and registration number.

This year, a total of 91900 candidates appeared in the CA Foundation examination, of whom 13749 cleared it.

The overall pass percentage stands at 14.96 per cent.

Also read: ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024 declared at icai.nic.in, direct link to download scorecard here

Of the total candidates appeared, 42,320 are female and 49,580 are male candidates. As many as 7766 male candidates have passed the exam, and 5983 female candidates have passed.

The pass percentage of female candidates is 14.14 per cent and it is 15.66 per cent for male candidates.

The institute did not share the toppers’ list for the CA Foundation June exam.

The ICAI CA Foundation was held on June 20, 22, 24 and 26, 2024.

Paper 1 and paper 2 of the test were held from 2 pm to 5 pm, while papers 3 and 4 took place from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Also read: CA Foundation result 2024 announced for the June session; here's how to check marks on icai.nic.in

For papers 1 and 2, candidates were given 15 additional minutes to read the question papers and no additional time was given to read questions of papers 3 and 4 and all papers of the post-qualification course examination.

ICAI CA Foundation result 2024: How to check marks